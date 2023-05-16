New Delhi, May 16: Samsung is preparing to launch the next generation models of its popular foldable phones in its Galaxy Z series. Several speculative reports said that the South Korean tech major may launch the new-gen Galaxy Z Fold5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 phones earlier this year in order to stay close to the new arch-rival Pixel Fold’s launch.

Seems like the reports are true after all, as a new report again says the same along with the planned launch date and venue. Let’s take a quick look at the details. Tata Group Joins the Manufacturer List for Apple iPhones in India; Assembling Reportedly Started in Bengaluru.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 – Expected Launch Date, Venue, Design & Processor Details

As per a latest report, Samsung is going to prepone the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event along with the launch announcement of the next-gen Galaxy Z Fold5 and Z Flip5 from August to July. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 and Galaxy Z Flip5 foldable phones are expected to launch on July 26, 2023.

Moreover, while the previous Galaxy Unpacked events took place in Barcelona, Spain; this time around, the event is expected to be conducted in New York or in San Francisco, USA. However, the launch event of the new-gen foldable phone duo from Samsung will be conducted in Seoul, South Korea. Motorola Edge 40 With 6.55 Inch 144Hz OLED Display Launching in India On May 23 - All We Know About Specs and Features So Far.

The new-gen Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 and the Galaxy Z Flip5 are expected go on sale soon on August 11, 2023. The earlier launch for these two foldable devices is likely due to sluggish semiconductor chips sales affecting Samsung’s revenues and also due to the intensified competition in the foldable device market, which has reached a new height due to the recent launch of Google’s Pixel Fold smartphone.

Samsung is reportedly bringing radical changes to the overall and hinge design of the Galaxy new Galaxy Z Fold5 and the Galaxy Z Flip5. Both the fold and flip style foldable phones will flaunt waterdrop hinges, facilitating virtually creaseless displays and make the phones fold down flat sans any gap. Reportedly, both the devices will retain the IPX7 rating and will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

