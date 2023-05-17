New Delhi, May 17: Motorola is getting all braced up to launch its new foldable phone – Razr 40 Ultra to take the foldable market by storm. After much speculations, Motorola has officially revealed that the new Motorola Razr 40 Ultra will have its global premiere on June 1.

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is going to be a flip-style foldable flagship device, but the company is reportedly going to launch a lesser and more affordable version as well, called the Motorola Razr 40. We expect the Razr 40 to be launched alongside the Razr 40 Ultra on June 1. OPPO Reno 10 Series Fully Revealed in Official Video; Official Launch Date and Time Announced.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra & Razr 40 Ultra - Details

Motorola took to its social media handle to tease the launch date of the its foldable device, without revealing any details of the device itself. However, from the teaser silhouette, it seems that there are two devices, and it is not surprising as the Razr 40 Ultra is not alone, and its lesser sibling Razr 40 is also there.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra To Debut On June 1:

The Motorola Razr 40 specs are not known, but a centrally positioned punch-hole design, a rear placed dual-camera system with LED flash and a smaller screen are expected from it. As per previous reports, the Razr 40 will be offered in Purple, off-white and green shades. Vivo S17e Sale Date, Price, Colours and Key Specs Revealed Officially on Brand’s China Website Ahead of Launch Announcement.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra - Speculated Specifications

The upcoming Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is said to be offering a large 6.9-inch FHD+ OLEP foldable inner display with a 165Hz refresh rate. It will come with a big 3.5-inch OLED cover display that will almost cover the entire surface of the phone when folded down. There will be a 12MP Sony IMX563 primary lens paired with a 13MP SK Hynix H1336 ultra-wide snapper at the back, while a 32-megapixel front facing camera will be there for selfies.

The Razr 40 Ultra is said to be packing in the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset backed by up to 12 GB and up to of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage, and a 3,800mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The handset is would be available in Barberry, Black and Blue colour options.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 17, 2023 04:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).