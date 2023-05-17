New Delhi, May 17: One of the leading Chinese smartphone maker, OPPO is all ready to launch its new Reno 10 Series smartphones in its home market. OPPO has officially revealed the design language of the upcoming Reno 10 Series via a promotional video ahead of its launch.

The OPPO Reno 10 Series comprises of 3 smartphone models, all with dazzling metallic design language along with beautiful colour options, as per the official video and listings. OPPO has announced that the Reno 10 Series will be officially launching on May 24 at 14:30 China time, when its pricing and all specs will be revealed by the company. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung Galaxy Flip 5 Foldable Phones Coming in July? From Expected Launce Date To Price and Specs, Here's What We Know.

OPPO Reno 10 Series - Reno 10, Reno 10 Pro, and Reno 10 Pro+ Details

The OPPO Reno 10 Series comprises of three models, namely – the Reno 10, Reno 10 Pro, and Reno 10 Pro+. The officially released promotional video reveals that the design language of the OPPO Reno10 Series is pretty much what the previously leaked images had revealed. The phones come with bright shimmery metallic styling and a sophisticated elliptical camera module on the rear panel, which stacks the triple camera setup vertically. Google Pixel 6, Pixel 7 Battery Drain, Overheating Bug; What Caused It and What Is the Fix?

It is good to mention that the Reno 10 Series’ bottom lens is a periscopic telephoto lens, which marks the periscope telephoto technology’s return in the Reno series after a hiatus of four years.

The Reno 10 vanilla will get powered by the powerful Snapdragon 778G chipset, the Reno 10 Pro packs in the better Dimensity 8200 chipset under its hood, while the top-end Reno 10 Pro+ gets the most powerful chipset of the lot - the Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 to offer great overall performance.

The trio in the new upcoming OPPO Reno 10 Series will be coming with the same 32MP IMX709 front facing camera to handle the selfie and video calling needs. The OPPO Reno 10 Series smartphones will be coming braced with an array of other premium specs features list to impress the users.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 17, 2023 12:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).