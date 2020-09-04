Motorola, the Lenovo owned smartphone maker is planning to launch the Motorola Razr 2020 foldable phone this year. The handset is likely to be introduced in China on September 10. Ahead of its launch, official renders of Motorola Razr 2020 model have leaked online. Motorola Razr 5G Might Get 2,633mAh Battery With 18W Fast Charging Support: Report.

According to the images on Slashleaks & one released by tipster Evan Blass, the upcoming Razr 2020 will carry the similar design as the original Razr with few improvements. The device will come a rear fingerprint sensor. The prevoius model of Razr have the fingerprint scanner on its chin.

Motorola Razr 2020 (Photo Credits: Evan Blass)

Coming to the camera department, the foldable handset is rumoured to come with a single 48MP rear camera. The inner shooter is likely to be upgraded to a 20MP sensor from the 5MP on the previous phone. In terms of display, the new Razr 5G might feature a 6.3-inch foldable inner OLED display.

Motorola Razr 2020 (Photo Credits: Slashleaks)

The device will come powered by Snapdragon 765G SoC. The smartphone will come packed with a 2,800mAh battery. Coming to the pricing, Motorola Razr 2019 model was launched in India at Rs 1,24,999. Motorola's upcoming foldable Razr is likely to cross this amount. Motorola Razr 2020 5G will lock horns with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G.

