New Delhi, December 16: Lenovo is expected to make a major announcement at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 to introduce a new handheld gaming console powered by SteamOS. The development comes as Lenovo is likely to expand its gaming hardware offerings. The upcoming console, said to be Legion Go S. Additionally, Lenovo may unveil multiple models, including a new version of the Legion Go.

As per reports, Lenovo might launch multiple handheld gaming consoles at the upcoming CES 2025. Among these, the Legion Go S is anticipated to be a standout model. The console will likely run on SteamOS, a Linux-based operating system. The upcoming Lenovo Legion handheld gaming consoles are rumoured to include a model called the Legion Go S, which will have a button displaying the Steam logo. The Legion Go S is anticipated to come in two colour options, which may include black and white. Apple Intelligence Controversy: Apple Faces Backlash As Its AI System Sends False News Headline of BBC News About Murder Suspect Luigi Mangione Committing Suicide.

The black version is likely to feature the Steam button, indicating that Lenovo might be planning to use a multi-operating system approach. One version of the handheld gaming console could run on SteamOS, while the other might run on Windows. This strategy could provide gamers with flexibility and options depending on their preferences for gaming platforms.

CES 2025 is set to take place from January 7 to January 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. The event is a major gathering for global brands, where they can conduct business, connect with new partners, and showcase their latest products and innovative ideas. It is a platform where some of the brightest minds in the industry come together to present their developments. Realme 14x 5G Launch on December 18 in India, Will Feature Military-Grade Shock Resistance; Check Price, Specifications and Other Details.

Registration for the CES 2025 event is already open on its official website, which will allow attendees to secure their spots. Additionally, NVIDIA's CEO, Jensen Huang, will be delivering the keynote address for CES 2025 on January 6, 2025, at 6:30 PM at Mandalay Bay.

