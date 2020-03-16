Motorola Razr Foldable Phone Launched in India For Rs 1.25 Lakh; Check Features, Variants, Specs & Pre-booking

Motorola Razr Foldable Phone Launched in India For Rs 1.25 Lakh (Photo Credits: Motorola India)

New Delhi, March 16: Motorola on Monday announced pre-booking of the world's first-ever clamshell-style foldable smartphone 'Motorola razr' in India for Rs 124,999. Available in 'Black Noir' colour, the pocket-sized device with innovative, patented hinge design would go on sale starting April 2 at offline stores across India and online on Flipkart. The launch offers include Rs 10,000 cash back and no extra-cost EMI with Citibank Debit and Credit cards for up to 24 month. Motorola Razr 2019 Foldable Phone Launching in India Today; Watch LIVE Streaming of Dual Display Smartphone Launch Event.

Motorola Razr users on the Jio network will get an additional one-year of unlimited services free. There is also a one-time screen replacement offer for Rs 7,999. On the outside, the 2.7-inch OLED 'Quick View' interactive display will keep you connected and flip open to reveal a full-length touchscreen with latest tech. The phone, when open, gives 6.2-inch 'Flex View' display with 21:9 'CinemaVision' aspect ratio -- the same ultra-wide dimensions used by the film industry. The device has 16 MP dual use camera (f/1.7 aperture) that doubles up as the rear camera when open, and the selfie camera when closed.

"Just twist your wrist with the phone closed to open the 16 MP main camera on the Quick View display," said the company. "Thanks to the smooth tension of the hinge and the sturdiness of the screen, you can feel confident snapping the phone shut when you're done with a call," the company said.

The device houses 'Night Vision' mode in extremely low-light conditions to bring more details out of the dark. Equipped with stock Android 9 Pie software and 'Moto Experiences' that our fans know and love, moto razr delivers a bloatware-free, ad-free smartphone experience.