Nathan Miller, also known by his online alias “Reaiming,” continues to aim higher for success and some serious potential in the world of gaming, primarily through streaming and content creation, however that does not mean that he is not honed in his skills as well. Miller, as a content creator and streamer, focuses on building a cohesive community and making sure people know that you can overcome any obstacle as long as you put in the effort, in his eyes. Reaming’s growing community of like-minded individuals can be seen across all his socials, as more people move to becoming residents of “Dub City,” another name for the community.

Speaking of, the mayor of Dub City really likes to justify that title as a first-person shooter player with more wins than you could count at this point. Miller boasts an impressive 61,000 kills and counting in Apex Legends on his main character, Lifeline. This solidly places him in the top 100 for his stats out of nearly one hundred million players, which is an awe-inspiring feat without a doubt. What’s even more impressive, is that he also boasts being one of the best Halo: 5 Guardians players in the world, holding a top 200 spot in 3 different playlists: Free-For-All, Slayer, and Swat. Reaiming truly is shooting for the stars in his preferred shooters, so much so that beyond securing top spots on leaderboards, he also has a goal to play “on the big screen” in the upcoming Halo: Infinite. Miller has stated that “in Halo: Infinite, people WILL know the name” and to move forward in meeting these dreams, Miller has recently announced his departure from Morituri Esports and is now searching for a team that share similar goals and have the passion to make it to the top just like him. There’s a lot to look forward to from

Reaiming, and he has come a long way from a somewhat troubled period of time from a few years ago, winning in tournaments with literal “skills to pay the bills.” And when you head over to the streams or interact with his community through Discord, Instagram, or any of the media where Miller posts updates that it is a great community that supports the members in it, so why not check a few out? Tag along and what the milestones pile on with thousands of like-minded followers, and get ready to see huge plays coming out of Miller when Halo: Infinite drops.

Watching Reaiming destroy lobbies of other players shows that he will without a doubt be a force to be reckoned with, and without a doubt his skills will be sought after for any teams trying to make the top cut. Go find Reaiming on Twitch and Youtube, you will see that there’s a fire and passion different from other creators and pro players, and whilst there might be potential from others in the community to make big plays and have crazy highlights, Nathan Miller is without a doubt one of the names you should watch out for on the rise to the top this year.