New Delhi, November 9: Hybrid work and play is now the "new normal" and those who want to have a great mix of both in their lives, Apple has introduced the new iPad (10th generation) with an all-screen design featuring a large 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display in India.

The all-powerful device offers the powerful A14 Bionic chip, advanced cameras, fast wireless connectivity, USB-C, first-time support for the new Magic Keyboard Folio, and more -- giving a perfect blend for working professionals, creators/artists and young gamers.

For officer-goers and freelance workers, the device now has support for the new Magic Keyboard Folio, which means that they can perform all kinds of work on the new iPad with ease, on the go. Is this an ideal device for both work and entertainment? Let us dig deeper.

The new Magic Keyboard Folio, designed for the new iPad, delivers an incredible typing experience with full-size keys, 1 mm of travel, and responsive feel.

For the first time, the iPad has a keyboard with a large trackpad and support for a click-anywhere experience and Multi-Touch gestures, which makes scrolling, swiping, pinching, and moving the cursor even more seamless.

The new 14-key function row allows for easy access to shortcuts and everyday tasks, like adjusting the volume or display brightness. The highly configurable and versatile two-piece design includes a detachable keyboard and a protective back cover that attaches magnetically to the device.

The keyboard magnetically attaches to the Smart Connector on the edge of the iPad, which provides power and data. It means the keyboard never needs to be charged or paired, and users can easily fold the keyboard behind iPad or detach it entirely.

The back cover has an adjustable stand for even more flexibility when playing games, watching video and more. With iPadOS 16, you can get even more done on the iPad.

New features in Messages allow users to edit or unsend recently sent messages, recover recently deleted messages, and mark conversations as unread so they can come back to them later. There are also new collaboration features in Messages that make starting and managing shared projects quick and seamless.

"Freeform" is a new productivity app built into iPadOS with a flexible canvas and full support for Apple Pencil, giving users the ability to see, share, and collaborate all in one place. In Mail, you can now schedule emails ahead of time and are even given a moment to cancel delivery of a message before it reaches a recipient's inbox.

Live Text uses on-device intelligence to recognise text in images across the system on the iPad. The feature now comes to video, making text completely interactive in paused video frames.

As India enters 5G era and Apple soon to release support for the new technology, The new iPad's cellular models with 5G allow the device to reach peak speeds in ideal conditions, providing users seamless access to files, communication with friends, and streaming content from wherever they are.

The new iPad supports Gigabit LTE, physical SIM cards, and eSIM with on-device activation. The USB-C port supports a wide range of accessories. The new iPad comes in four finishes -- blue, pink, yellow and silver.

The new Liquid Retina display provides a beautiful visual experience with 2360x1640-pixel resolution, nearly 4 million pixels, 500 nits of brightness, and True Tone technology. Touch ID has now moved to the top button of iPad.

For the first time on any iPad, the front-facing camera is now located along the landscape edge, for an ideal FaceTime call or recording a video. The landscape Ultra Wide front camera with a 12MP sensor and 122-degree field of view supports Center Stage, which automatically pans and zooms to keep users in view as they move around.

The upgraded 12MP Wide back camera on iPad delivers high-resolution photos and detailed 4K video with support for 240-fps slo-mo. In India, the Wi-Fi+Cellular model starts at Rs 59,900 in 64GB and 256GB configurations. The new Magic Keyboard Folio is available for Rs 2.4,900 and the Smart Folio is available for Rs 8,500.

A new USB-C to Apple Pencil Adapter is required for pairing and charging and is included in the box with a new version of Apple Pencil (1st generation) for Rs 9,500. For existing owners of Apple Pencil (1st generation), the USB-C to Apple Pencil Adapter is sold separately for Rs 900.

Conclusion: The iPad (10th generation) with the new Magic Keyboard Folio will work wonders for you as the world around us goes hybrid. Also, the new iPad offers so much for the growing creator economy in India.

