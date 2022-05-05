Nothing, the tech company owned by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei is gearing up to introduce the Phone 1 smartphone. Ahead of its launch, specifications of the handset have been leaked online. A Twitter user who goes by the name of Raghvendra Singh Jadon has shared several key specifications of Phone 1. Nothing ear (1) True Wireless Earbuds With Active Noise Control Launched in India at Rs 5,999; First Sale on August 17, 2021.

According to Jadon, Nothing Phone 1 will come with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC.

You’ve speculated, and now you know. Nothing phone (1) is officially coming. It’s unlike anything else. Summer 2022. Sign up for the latest updates on https://t.co/pLWW07l8G7. pic.twitter.com/Lo4UPkk7MT — Nothing (@nothing) March 23, 2022

For photography, the handset will come equipped with a triple rear camera module comprising a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP snapper and a 2MP shooter.

Upfront, there will be a 32MP selfie camera. Nothing Phone 1 will be offered in a single 8GB + 128GB configuration and a 4,500mAh battery with wireless charging support. Nothing Phone 1 will run on Android 12 based on NothingOS. Apart from this, nothing more is known. We expect the company to start releasing the teasers of the smartphone before its launch.

