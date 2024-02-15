Mumbai, February 15: Nothing Phone 2(a) is confirmed to launch on March 5, 2024; the big concern is the new model's price. London-based Nothing Technology company has been teasing its new smartphone for a few weeks, and many reports have surfaced about its leaks. The device has been long rumoured to launch with a 6.7-inch 120Hz display and up to 12GB RAM. However, the official confirmation from the company still remains.

According to the new report by 9To5Google, Nothing Phone 2(a) will be launched at a cheaper price than the first smartphone. The report said that the Nothing Phone 2(a) had been teased online with a radical redesign and some changes in the specifications, such as switching to a MediaTek processor. As per the previous reports, the device was rumoured to launch without the 'Glyph Interface', which indicated the company's decision to move away from the traditional design. Google Pixel 8a Launch Date and Battery Specifications Leaked: Know More Details and Features Ahead of Launch.

The report said the device was expected to launch under €400, but it was unclear. However, it said that according to a new report, Nothing Phone 2(a) will be launched at €349 (around Rs 31,000) price tag. The report further said the pricing is €50 (about Rs 4,450) lower than the first smartphone. It also highlighted that the pricing mentioned is lower than the Nothing Phone (2), which is sold for around €679 (about Rs 60,500). iQOO Z9 Spotted on BIS Database, Likely To Launch Soon in India: Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Nothing Phone 2(a) will be launched in the global market on March 5, 2024, including India, with its specifications and price details. So far, the device is said to be launched with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The report further said that the device could be launched in black and white. Additionally, the device is expected to have a 50MP dual-camera setup, 32MP front-facing camera and 1084×2412 pixel resolution display. The sensor expected in the device's camera is Sony IMX615.

