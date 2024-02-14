New Delhi, February 14: iQOO is expected to launch its anticipated smartphone, the iQOO Z9 smartphone. The iQOO Z9 will likely to have updated specifications and features for its users. As per reports, the Bluetooth SIG listing indicates that the iQOO Z9 might support Bluetooth 5.3 and 5G connectivity. This means that the iQOO Z9 will be able to make faster data transfers and have improved connectivity options.

As per a report of Gizmochina, iQOO Z9 is spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database. It is an indication that Indian customers won't have to wait much longer for the launch of iQOO Z9 in India. The specifications of the iQOO Z9 have still not been officially announced, but the BIS certification provides a glimpse into what to expect from iQOO's upcoming smartphone. Redmi A3 Launched in India With 90Hz Display and MediaTek Helio G36 Processor; Know Price, Features and Other Specifications of Xiaomi’s New Budget Smartphone.

iQOO Z9 Specifications and Features (Expected)

The iQOO Z9 is rumoured to boast an OLED panel with a 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. This is expected to improve the display quality over the FHD+ resolution found in the previous iQOO Z8 series. This upgrade in the display of iQOO Z9 will likely enhance the visual experience for its users with vibrant colours. The iQOO Z9 might come equipped with a 6,000mAh battery. A 6,000mAh battery implies that users can expect long-lasting performance. Details about the fast-charging capabilities are yet to be disclosed. Google Pixel 8a Launch Date and Battery Specifications Leaked: Know More Details and Features Ahead of Launch.

The iQOO Z9 is expected to be powered by the SM7550 Snapdragon chip, which might be compatible with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset. There have been mixed reports regarding the chipset, with some claims suggesting that the device might be tested with the Density 8300 chipset instead. This uncertainty leaves speculation, but either option suggests that the iQOO Z9 might come with good performance capabilities.

