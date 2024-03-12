Realme India has confirmed the official launch date of its new Realme Buds T300 in India to be March 19, 2024. The new Realme Buds T300 will have 360-degree spatial audio features and Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). The launch date of the new T300 TWS is set on the same date as the Realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G. The ANC will work with 30dB sound. The upcoming True Wireless Buds appears to follow the same design as the T300 launched in 2023. However, this time, the company may have improved some features on the Realme TWS. The company will announce more information about its new earbuds before launch. iQOO Z9 5G Launched With ‘MediaTek Dimensity 7200’ Processor in India: Check Price, Specifications and Features.

New 2024 Realme Buds T300 Launch Confirmation:

Introducing the dome-green variant of #realmeBudsT300, enhancing your auditory experience with 360-degree spatial audio and Active Noise Cancellation for uninterrupted music. Launching on 19th March! #BassMomentBestMoment Know more: https://t.co/n7XK6LkfKf pic.twitter.com/UYwfWAyoAz — realme (@realmeIndia) March 12, 2024

