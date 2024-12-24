Mumbai, December 24: Amazon is offering various smartphones at discounted rates during its "Amazon Christmas Offers 2024" sale. From Samsung to Redmi and Nothing, many phones are available at much lower prices on the occasion of Christmas 2024. If you have a budget between INR 10,000 and INR 30,000, here are some of the smartphones that you should check out in our list.

Amazon Christmas Offers 2024 has listed smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy M35 5G, HMD Fusion, Lava Blaze Duo 5G, Lava Blaze 3 5G, Redmi Note 14 5G, Redmi 13 5G, and Nothing Phone 2(a). These smartphones range between INR 10,000 and INR 30,000 and offer value for money. iPhone 15 Flipkart Sale: Apple’s Smartphone Available at Discounted Price Ahead of Christmas 2024; Know Features, Specifications and Offers.

Amazon Christmas Offers For Mobile Phones

Samsung M35 5G

Samsung M35 is a mid-range smartphone with Exynos 1380, a 6,000mAh battery, and other features. It is available at INR 19,499 on Amazon during its Christmas sale, with 256 GB storage.

Nothing Phone 2(a)

Nothing Phone 2(a), another great smartphone launched this year, offers a clean UI experience and segment-leading performance. It is available on Amazon for INR 24,980 and has 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Lava Blaze Duo 5G

Lava Blaze Duo 5G is one of the unique smartphones launched this year. It has a dual display (rear display around the camera module). The 8GB+128GB variant is priced at INR 17,999 on Amazon.

HMD Fusion 5G

The HMD Fusion 5G has a 50MP primary camera and a Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 processor. It is priced at INR 17,999 on Amazon and has 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Redmi Note 14 5G

The Redmi Note 14 5G is available on Amazon for INR 21,999. It features a 120Hz AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra processor, and a 50MP LYT-600 primary camera. The phone also has 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Redmi 13 5G

Redmi 13 5G, a budget smartphone priced at INR 14,289 on Amazon, has a 6.79-inch large display, 108MP Pro Grade camera, and sleek design. It is available in an 8GB+128GB variant.

iQOO Z9x 5G

The iQOO Z9x 5G price on Amazon for 6GB+128GB during its Christmas offers is INR 15,499. It offers a 6,000mAh battery, a 7.99mm slim design, and 44W fast charging. OnePlus Open 2 Launch Timeline Revealed for 2025, Foldable Phone Could Be Rebranded OPPO Find N5; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Lava Blaze 3 5G

Lava Blaze 3 5G has a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC and a 50MP+2MP camera setup. It is available for INR 10,999 during Amazon's Christmas offers. It has 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

