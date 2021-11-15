Last week, OnePlus 10 Pro keys features and renders were leaked online by OnLeaks in partnership with Zouton. The leaks showed the rear-camera system with three lenses that looks similar to the Galaxy S21 Series, an LED flash, a grainy back panel to offer better grip, volume rockers and a power button. Now, a known tipster who goes by the name of Yogesh Brar has revealed that the OnePlus 10 Series has entered private testing in China and Europe. OnePlus 10 Pro Renders & Key Features Leaked Online: Report.

OnePlus 10 Pro (Photo Credits: OnLeaks X Zouton)

As a reminder, the OnePlus 9 Series was launched in April this year. OnePlus traditionally launches its flagship series in April every year but the upcoming OnePlus 10 phones are said to debut two months early next year. It seems the company is pushing the OnePlus 10 Series launch ahead to take on Samsung Galaxy S22 Series, which is also speculated to launch in February.

The OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone is rumoured to come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED flat punch-hole display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is likely to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 125W fast charging support. The device will be the first to come with the Oppo-OnePlus unified OS that is said to be launched next year. Both OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Pro are speculated to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 5G processor.

