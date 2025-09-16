Mumbai, September 16: Qualcomm has announced the name of its next-gen processor succeeding last year's Snapdragon 8 Elite. Everyone expected it would be called "Snapdragon 8 Elite 2" or "Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2". However, Qualcomm took a different route and named it - "Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5". The company also explained why it kept this name for its upcoming chip instead of other names.

Qualcomm launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in 2021, and each year it continued the sequence like Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. However, in 2024, instead of launching the "Snapdragon 8 Gen 4", Qualcomm broke the series and announced the name "Snapdragon 8 Elite" without any numbers. This could throw some people in a loop, thinking why the company would skip one generation of its series. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G Price in India, Specifications and Features, Here’s Everything To Know About Samsung’s New Fan Edition Smartphone.

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5; Name Choice Explained by Qualcomm

Qualcomm explained in a post that it did not skip a generation and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 will mark the fifth generation of its premium 8-series platforms since it introduced single-digit naming and visual identity. With the 8 Elite Gen 5, the company said it would reinforce its leadership position and simplify the product roadmap for customers' understanding.

The company said that Snapdragon 8 Elite showed remarkable performance gains, and due to this, it was introduced as a standalone platform in a new tier within the lineup. So, based on this explanation, the next processor must be called "Snapdragon 8 Gen 5" without having the word "Elite" in the name. However, Qualcomm explained that the upcoming product would also deliver powerful performance. Snapdragon 8 Elite was termed "pinnacle of the premium Snapdragon 8-series family." Samsung One UI 8 Official Rollout Begins With Several New Features; Check Eligible Devices Names.

Snapdragon 8 Elite Name Explained

Snapdragon 8 Elite was launched last year with the Qualcomm Oryon CPU to our mobile portfolio - a custom architecture that the company built from scratch. The company was able to achieve flexibility, offering efficiency and speed by considering the CPU and the entire SoC in mind. It set a different standard in the industry; thus, it was named "Snapdragon 8 Elite".

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 16, 2025 12:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).