New Delhi, February 8 : The much talked about OnePlus 11 5G flagship smartphone has finally launched in India. The OnePlus 11 being the flagship model features the best that OnePlus has to offer in a smartphone, which pitches it against the other flagship models. In terms of positioning and the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, we can compare it against the iQOO 11 and the highly applauded and recently launched Samsung Galaxy S23.

It is good to mention to begin with, that the Samsung Galaxy S23 is only the base version in its flagship series, but due to huge difference, this is the only model that can be possibly compared with its two rival Chinese smartphones. So let’s take a look at how these trio compare to help you with your buying decision. OnePlus 11 5G Flagship Smartphone and 65 Q2 Pro TV Launched in India; Find All Details Here.

OnePlus 11 vs iQOO 11 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S23 - Price :

Pocket pinch matters, especially when we talk about flagship models that can burn a hole in the pocket.

The OnePlus 11 5G has launched with a staring price of Rs 56,999 for the 8GB RAM+128GB storage variant, and goes up to Rs 61,999 for the 16GB RAM variant.

The iQOO 11 starts at Rs 59,999 for the 8GB+256GB model, while the 16GB+256GB variant costs Rs 64,999.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S23 vanilla has a starting price of Rs 74,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and its 256GB internal storage option is tagged at Rs 79,999, making it the costliest among these three.

We can’t possibly compare the much touted top-ranged Galaxy S23 Ultra here, as its price starts at Rs. 124,999. OnePlus 11R 5G Smartphone Launched in India With Premium Features; Know Specs, Price and Other Key Details Here.

OnePlus 11 vs iQOO 11 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S23 - Display & Design :

The OnePlus 11 features a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz varianble refresh rate, it also supports Dolby Vision and offers an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The iQOO 11 flaunts a 6.78-inch E6 AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 2K display quality and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Samsung Galaxy S23 offers a smaller 6.1-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a variable refresh rate of 120Hz depending on the usage.

Hence, iQOO 11 is the best in terms of display among the three.

OnePlus 11 is built with premium materials with a full metal chassis and frame, with glass topped back panel with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

iQOO 11 has a unique approach to design and comes in its Alpha model with a textured finish over glass on black and the BMW edition with leather finish over white with the classic racy BMW stripes.

Samsung has the minimalistic design approach with the Galaxy S23, which is the smallest in the S23 flagship series. It looks sleek and elegant and very similar to last year’s S22 model.

Looks are subjective, so we’re not picking a winner in this department.

OnePlus 11 vs iQOO 11 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S23 - Performance & Software :

OnePlus 11 gets powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset backed by 8GB or 16GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The device runs on Android 13 topped with OxygenOS 13.

The iQOO 11 has the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor backed by up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. This handset also runs on Android 13 OS topped with the Funtouch OS 13.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 also packs in the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and is backed by 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It comes with the better OneUI 5.1 skin on top of the Android 13 OS.

All the three devices should offer equally good performance. However, the iQOO’s UI contains bloatware, while the Samsung device doesn’t have 16GB RAM option, hence, OnePlus 11 is the safer bet.

OnePlus 11 vs iQOO 11 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S23 - Cameras & Battery :

All the three phones come with a triple-camera setup at the back. The OnePlus 11 features all Sony lenses with a 50MP primary sensor teamed with a 48MP Ultra-wide snapper and a 32MP telephoto shooter with 2x zoom support. A 16MP front camera is also there for selfies and video calls.

The iQOO 11 also gets a 50MP main sensor teamed with a an 8MP ultrawide shooter and a 13MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, while the front facing cam is a 16MP one.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 again gets a 50MP primary snapper, but teamed with a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 10MP telephoto shooter with 3x zoom. The front facing camera has a 12MP lens.

It is apparent from the megapixel numbers that the OnePlus 11 has the upper hand here, although the real photography performance may vary.

The OnePlus 11 gets a 5000mAh battery packed with 100W fast charging support. The iQOO 11 also gets a 5000mAh battery, but with 120W fast charging support, while the Samsung Galaxy S23 packs in a 3,900mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. Hence, here the iQOO device has the upper hand.

OnePlus 11 vs iQOO 11 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S23 - Conclusion :

The OnePlus 11 is a highly capable and heavily loaded premium smartphone, worthy of its flagship positioning, but is priced very aggressively to make it even more charming. After the comparison, the OnePlus 11 wins over us with its overall looks, performance, features and of course, pricing.

