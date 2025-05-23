New Delhi, May 23: OnePlus 13s launch in India is set for June 5, 2025. OnePlus 13s price in India and other details will be announced during the launch event. Ahead of the launch, OnePlus has been posting teasers on its social media platforms and sharing glimpses of what to expect from the upcoming device.

As per reports, the OnePlus 13s could be a renamed version of the OnePlus 13T, which made its debut earlier in China. The new model is expected to feature a compact design, along with advanced features. Although full details will be confirmed during the launch, the OnePlus 13s is likely to be positioned as a premium offering with the latest specifications. The OnePlus 13s price is expected to be around INR 50,000 in India. In the US, the smartphone may be launched at an estimated price of USD 649. Realme Buds Air7 Pro Launch in India on May 27, Will Include 53dB ANC Feature; Check Other Details.

OnePlus 13s Specifications and Features (Expected)

OnePlus 13s is expected to be offered in three colour options, which may be Pastel Green, Soft Pink, and Classic Black. The company is reportedly making a some design change by replacing the alert slider with a new “Plus Key” button. The new button is said to come with customisable features, and it may allow users to assign different actions based on their needs. The OnePlus 13s is expected to feature a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony primary sensor and a 50MP telephoto lens. It may have a 16MP front camera. The smartphone is also likely to come with a 6,260mAh battery with 80W fast charging. Lava Shark 5G Price, Specifications and Features Revealed; Know Everything About Latest Budget Smartphone From Lava Mobiles.

OnePlus 13s is expected to come with an advanced thermal management system that may include a 4400mm Cryo-Velocity vapour chamber. The setup will likely handle heat efficiently during intense use, like gaming or multitasking. The phone might also include an external cooling layer on the back panel to further improve heat dissipation and maintain performance. The OnePlus 13s is likely to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. It could be available with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.32-inch display that is said to support a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1.5K resolution.

