OnePlus 8 & OnePlus 8 Pro Listed on TENNA; Likely To Be Launched Soon

OnePlus 7T Pro Representation Image (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

The Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus is expected to launch the new-gen flagship phones in the next coming months. To be christened as OnePlus 8 series, the company might launch the flagship phones by next month. According to recent reports surfacing on the internet, the OnePlus 8 series will go official in April. And, the same can be believed because details of the OnePlus 8 are continuing to pour-in. The forthcoming OnePlus 8 series has been spotted on the Chinese telecom regulatory agency (TENAA). OnePlus 8 Series Will Be 5G Devices; Confirms OnePlus CEO Pete Lau.

Though the listing doesn't reveal any particular details about the handset. However, it gives out a significant hint that the flagship phones will be introduced in the markets soon.

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro on TENNA, (Photo Credits: Twitter)

As few renders and leaked images are already out, we can expect more detailed listing of the OnePlus 8 series soon. Going by the previous trends followed by the company, we can expect OnePlus 8 to get Snapdragon 865 SoC along with up to 12GB of RAM. Alike the OnePlus 7T series, we can also expect lower RAM options on OnePlus 8.

If the market reports are to be believed, the OnePlus 8 will get a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz of refresh rate. Apart from this, the device could pack a 4,500mAh battery along with up to 55W fast charging support. Expect more details about OnePlus 8 coming out in the next few days.