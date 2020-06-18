Coronavirus in India: Live Map

OnePlus 8 & OnePlus 8 Pro 5G Smartphones Go on Second Sale in India via Amazon.in & OnePlus.in

Technology Team Latestly| Jun 18, 2020 12:28 PM IST
OnePlus 8 & OnePlus 8 Pro 5G Smartphones Go on Second Sale in India via Amazon.in & OnePlus.in
OnePlus 8 Series Second Sale(Photo Credits: OnePlus India)

OnePlus 8 Series goes on second sale in India via Amazon India & OnePlus.in. Both mobile phones of OnePlus 8 Series are offered with exciting offers like Rs 3,000 off on SBI cards, Reliance Jio benefits worth Rs 6,000, an additional Rs 1,000 back on Amazon Pay only valid for customers who pre-booked the newly launched OnePlus' flagship smartphones. OnePlus 8 & OnePlus 8 Pro Second India Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon.in & OnePlus.in, Check Prices & Exciting Offers.

As far as specifications are concerned, the OnePlus 8 features a 6.55-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate whereas the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G flaunts a 6.78-inch OHD+ super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. OnePlus 8 mobile phone comes equipped with a triple rear camera setup sporting a 48MP primary camera with Sony IMX586 sensor, a 16MP Ultra-wide-angle lens & a 2MP macro lens. The OnePlus 8 Pro sports a quad rear camera module featuring a 48MP main camera with a Sony IMX689 sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens, an 8MP telephoto lens & a 5MP colour filter lens.

For selfies & video calls, both mobile phones get a 16MP snapper with a Sony IMX471 sensor. The OnePlus 8 Series is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 SoC, run on Android 10 based OxygenOS & comes packed with up to 12GB of RAM & 256GB of internal storage. The OnePlus 8 smartphone is fuelled by a 4,300mAh battery with 3oT fast charging support whereas the OnePlus 8 Pro comes packed with a 4,510mAh battery with 30T warp fast charging facility. Coming to the pricing, the OnePlus 8 gets a price tag of Rs 41,999 for 6GB & 128GB, Rs 44,999 for 8GB & 128GB and Rs 49,999 for 12GB & 256GB variant. The OnePlus 8 Pro with 8GB & 128GB costs Rs 54,999 whereas the 12GB & 256GB variant is priced at Rs 59,999.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2020 12:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

