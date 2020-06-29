OnePlus 8 Pro 5G smartphone will be available for online sale in India. The sale will commence at 12 pm IST, through Amazon India & official OnePlus India website. OnePlus 8 Pro 5G India sale offers include:- 10 percent instant savings on Citi bank credit & debit cards, Reliance Jio benefits worth Rs 6000, an additional cashback of Rs 1,000 & no-cost EMI up to 12 months on all major banks. Top 5 Best Camera Smartphones; Realme X3 SuperZoom, Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, Mi 10, OnePlus 8 Pro & Motorola Edge Plus.

In terms of specifications, the handset sports a 6.78-inch OHD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels & 120Hz refresh rate. For photography, the smartphone comes equipped with a quad rear camera module with a 48MP primary camera with Sony IMX689 sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens, an 8MP telephoto camera & a 5MP color filter lens. For selfies & video calls, the mobile gets a 16MP camera with Sony IMX471 sensor.

OnePlus 8 Pro 5G India Sale (Photo Credits: OnePlus India)

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 SoC & comes packed with a 4,510mAh battery with 30W warp wireless charging facility. OnePlus' flagship handset comes in two variants- 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage & 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage. The sleek-looking mobile phone runs on Android 10 based OxygenOS & will be offered in glacial green, onyx black & ultramarine blue shades. Additionally, the smartphone gets an in-display fingerprint sensor, GPS/A-GPS, NFC, Bluetooth v5.1, 4G LTE & USB Type-C port. The OnePlus 8 Pro costs Rs 54,999 for 8GB & 128GB whereas the 12GB & 256GB is Priced at Rs 59,999.

