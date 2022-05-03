After launching the OnePlus 10 Pro& Nord CE 2 Lite, the company is gearing up for the launch of the Nord 2T 5G smartphone. Ahead of its launch, the device has been reportedly spotted on the NBTC certification website. The NBTC certification website was first spotted by tipster Abhishek Yadav. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Now Available on Sale in India; Check Offers, Prices & Other Details.

The NBTC certification website reveals the model number CPH2399. According to a report from MySmartPrice, OnePlus Nord 2T 5G will sport a 6.43-inch FHD+ fluid AMOLED punch-hole display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The handset is said to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC coupled with a Mali G77 chipset.

The handset could feature a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP lens. Upfront, there might be a 32MP selfie camera. The device is said to pack a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is likely to run on Android 12 based on OxygenOS 12.

