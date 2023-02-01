New Delhi, February 1 : Chinese tech major OnePlus is on a launch spree, and is all set to launch a whole array of new products in India. Among a lot other products, the company is about to launch its flagship smartphone OnePlus 11 5G and the OnePlus 11R next week, but that’s not all. The OnePlus Nord 3 and the OnePlus Nord Ce 3 handsets are also coming our way in the upcoming months.

While the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 11R 5G models’ specifications are already known, the upcoming OnePlus Nord 3’s specs have been also leaked online. Let’s find out the details. OnePlus 11R 5G Specifications Officially Revealed by Company Prior to February 7 Launch, Know All Details Here.

OnePlus Nord 3 – Leaked Specifications :

The OnePlus Nord 3’s specifications were leaked out on social media. As per the leaked reports, the smartphone will get powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 8200 chipset.

The OnePlus Nord 3 is reportedly going to feature a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K screen resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus Nord 3 would run on the Android 13 OS topped with the OxygenOS 13.1 skin out-of-the-box. OnePlus Determined To Build Complete Product Ecosystem in India, Says COO Kinder Liu.

The device is likely to feature flat sides and OnePlus’ signature slider on its side. The smartphone is said to be packing in a 5,000 mAh battery with support of 100W wired fast charging.

When cameras are concerned, the OnePlus Nord 3 is likely to come with a triple camera setup on its rear panel. As per the reports, the device will be endowed with a 50 MP Sony IMX890 or a 64 MP Omnivision primary sensor teamed with an 8 MP ultrawide sensor and a 2 MP macro snapper.

