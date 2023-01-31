New Delhi, January 31 : It is already known that the OnePlus 11R 5G will be launched in India on February 7, alongside the OnePlus 11 flagship model and a host of other products, which have also been officially confirmed by OnePlus.

Now, the Chinese tech company has gone ahead and revealed the specifications of the OnePlus 11R a week prior its official market launch. Continue reading to know all details.

OnePlus 11R 5G Smartphone - Official Specifications Details :

The handset could be rebranded as OnePlus Ace 2 in China and will come as a follow-up to the original model.

The OnePlus 11R will be a mid-range phone with premium specs and features, placed below the Flagship OnePlus 11 model.

The OnePlus 11R will be getting powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, which will be backed by up to 16GB of RAM.

The company has also officially revealed that the smartphone will be coming with a Super Fluid display with ADFR 2.0 with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The device will be drawing its power from a 5,000mAh battery pack with super-fast 100W SuperVOOC charging support, that claims to charge a device from 0 to 100 percent in just 25 minutes.

OnePlus 11R – Features :

The OnePlus 11R 5G would get RAM-Vita, which is the company’s machine-learning AI to accelerate response time and stability, allowing smooth multitasking and heavy performance.

The smartphone will also be endowed with a cutting-edge 3D cooling system that will cover the entire device’s surface area to ensure that the handset doesn’t heat up during heavy usage.

OnePlus 11R would also pack in the HyperBoost Gaming Engine like GPA Frame Stabilizer 4.0, which enhances gaming experience. The device will also be equipped with ADFR 2.0 that is designed for the LTPS display to automatically adjust up to 120Hz, depending on usage.

