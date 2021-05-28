OnePlus India is all set to launch its OnePlus Nord CE 5G smartphone in the Indian market on June 10, 2021. This piece of information was released by OnePlus CEO Pete Lau. Previous reports claimed that OnePlus will also launch OnePlus Nord 2 along with the Nord CE 5G. Now a new report has revealed that the company will launch two Nord phones next month i.e. OnePlus Nord CE 5G and OnePlus Nord N200. On June 10, 2021, the OnePlus Nord CE will be launched in India at 7 pm IST whereas the Nord N200 will be introduced only in the United States. OnePlus India will also launch its OnePlus TV U1S Series along with OnePlus Nord CE. OnePlus TV U1S Series Launch, Features, Specifications & Prices Leaked Online.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

As the name suggests the upcoming device will be a 5G phone. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau had said that the company will now focus on bringing 5G to everyone. The CE in the name 'OnePlus Nord CE 5G' stands for Core Edition and aims to deliver a fantastic essential experience.

Say hi to the #OnePlusNordCE5G – the newest addition to the Nord universe – at the OnePlus Summer Launch Event on Thursday, June 10, 7pm onwards Learn more - https://t.co/oQgVeK4uFW pic.twitter.com/KxeLczZBkw — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) May 27, 2021

The company reportedly has refined the original Nord device to its core elements and build a couple of extra features. Reports have said that the OnePlus Nord CE is expected to succeed the OnePlus Nord N10 5G which was not launched in India.

Introducing the OnePlus Nord CE 5G. The CE stands for Core Edition, and 5G stands for, well… 5G. In short – we took the core features you love about OnePlus Nord, then added some unexpected extras, simply because we could. Learn more - https://t.co/oQgVeK4uFW pic.twitter.com/iiXk08HEfU — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) May 27, 2021

The phone is likely to sport a punch-hole display, a triple rear camera setup, a USB Type-C port, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

As per the OnePlus India website, the upcoming phone will be available for pre-order on June 11, 2021 and the first open sale will commence on June 16, 2021. On the other hand, the OnePlus TV U1S Series will be made available for open sale on June 11. The company has also teased the smartphone on the Amazon India website which hints that the phone will be sold via the e-commerce platform. Coming to the pricing, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be an affordable phone. Yesterday, the company's CEO reportedly announced in a press note that the upcoming handset will make the OnePlus experience more accessible than ever. This hints that Nord CE 5G could carry similar pricing as that of the original Nord. OnePlus Nord is at Rs 24,999 for the 6GB + 64GB model whereas the top-end variant costs Rs 29,999.

