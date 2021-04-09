OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone maker officially announced the Nord LE smartphone via a forum post. As per the company, the term LE in the moniker stands for Literally Only One Edition. This means that the OnePlus Nord LE will not available to everyone. Only one OnePlus fan will get the device via a giveaway. In a forum post on OnePlus.com, Andy Liu, Product Manager of OnePlus Nord revealed that the OnePlus Nord LE carry similar specifications as that of the original Nord that was launched last year. OnePlus Nord 2 With MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC Likely To Be Launched in Q2 2021: Report.

It sports the same 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display, quad rear cameras, Warp Charge 30T among other features. OnePlus Nord LE gets a distinctive gradient that transits from Orange to Green, a smooth finish over the glossy one that is seen on the original OnePlus Nord.

Instead of putting it out on a sale, the company is offering the phone via a giveaway. To avail this offer, you will need to follow the official OnePlus Nord Instagram account and then post a picture of your current smartphone on your Instagram feed and use a hashtag - #SwitchToNord in your caption. Only one unit of OnePlus Nord LE will be available for the giveaway, so the chances that OnePlus fans can get their hands on the newest offering are pretty rare.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2021 05:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).