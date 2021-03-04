OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone maker is rumoured to introduce the successor of OnePlus Nord. A recent report has revealed that the smartphone could be called 'OnePlus Nord 2'. The company had launched the OnePlus Nord in July last year, and in late 2020, OnePlus introduced two new models of Nord i.e. OnePlus Nord N10 5G and OnePlus Nord N100. The report has said that the OnePlus Nord 2 could be launched by the Q2 of this year and it will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, unlike the Nord Phone. As a reminder, OnePlus Nord comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. OnePlus Hints Launch of OnePlus 9 Series via Online Teaser on Amazon India.

MediaTek launched its Dimensity 1200 chipset in January 2021 with a maximum clock speed of 3GHz. The chipset gets nine cores of ARM Mali-G77 MC9 GPU that supports up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. Realme, which is the sibling of OnePlus that is owned by BBK Electronics, was also rumoured to bring its new phone with the Dimensity 1200 chipset, but now, this model is likely to be introduced in the Realme X9 Series.

However, the company has not revealed any information about Nord's successor. With the launch of Nord 2 with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, it will be offered with 5G connectivity globally. OnePlus Nord is priced in India from Rs 24,999 for the base variant. So it would be interesting to watch in which price segment does the company places the upcoming Nord 2.

