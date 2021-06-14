After launching the OnePlus Nord CE 5G phone, the Chinese smartphone maker is reportedly set to launch its Nord 200 5G device. The company has already confirmed that the upcoming Nord N200 5G will only be launched in the US and Canada. Though the company has not revealed the launch date of the device, a tipster has revealed its launch date on Twitter. As per the tipster, OnePlus will launch its Nord N200 5G as early as tomorrow. Another tipster 'Evan Blass' shared a specifications sheet of the Nord N200 5G phone. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Smartphone: All You Need To Know.

The device is expected to feature a 6.49-inch IPS LCD punch-hole FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The handset is said to come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. For optics, the phone might get a 13MP main camera with EIS support, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP monochrome lens. At the front, there could be a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

The Nord N200 5G phone is expected to sport a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support and could run on Android 11 based OxygenOS. Connectivity options might include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, dual-band GPS, USB-C, a 3.5mm audio jack and 5G. Coming to the pricing, OnePlus Nord N200 5G is likely to be priced at $250.

