After the launch of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G in the Indian market, OnePlus launched its Nord N200 5G in the US and Canada. The handset has been introduced as the successor to the OnePlus N100 phone that was launched in October last year. OnePlus Nord N200 5G is priced at $239 (approximately Rs 17,600) for the sole 4GB + 64GB variant in the US. The same model debuted in Canada with a price tag of CAD 319 (approximately Rs 19,300). The handset will be made available for sale in both countries via the OnePlus.com website from June 25, 2021. The company has also partnered with T-Mobile to offer the carrier-locked device on T-Mobile and Metro. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Open Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon.in & OnePlus.in, Check Offers Here.

OnePlus Nord N200 5G (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

In terms of specifications, the Nord N200 5G features a 6.49-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The phone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. For photography, it gets a 13MP main shooter, a 2MP macro snapper and a 2MP monochrome sensor. At the front, there is a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The company claims that the phone can last at least one full day on a single charge. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. OnePlus Nord N200 5G also gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

