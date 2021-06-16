OnePlus Nord CE 5G smartphone is all set to go on the first sale today. The device was launched in India last week and today it will be made available for open sale via Amazon. in and OnePlus.in. The handset will be offered with Rs 1,000 off on HDFC Bank credit cards, EMI transactions, additional Rs 500 cashback via Amazon pay and Reliance Jio benefits worth Rs 6,000. OnePlus India website is also providing up to 5 percent cashback on select American Express cards as well as up to six months no-cost EMI option on HDFC Bank. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Smartphone: All You Need To Know.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

Tomorrow the OnePlus Nord CE 5G goes on sale. So be ready. Who knows, it might just go a little faster than you’d expect. Hit Notify me right now for more updates - https://t.co/UMDC0LqdHk pic.twitter.com/CbBBgqUhXR — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) June 15, 2021

For optics, the handset gets a 64MP main camera with electronic image stabilisation, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP monochrome snapper. At the front, there is a 16MP Sony IMX471 shooter for selfies and video calls.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G (Photo Credits: OnePlus India)

The Nord CE 5G phone comes packed with a 4,500mAh battery with 30T Warp Plus charging technology. Connectivity options include GPS/ A-GPS/ NaVIC, NFC, USB Type-C, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G and 4G LTE. Coming to the pricing, OnePlus Nord CE 5G is priced at Rs 22,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model whereas 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB variants will be offered at Rs 24,999 and Rs 27,999 respectively.

