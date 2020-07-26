OnePlus launched Nord affordable smartphone in the Indian market last week at a starting point of Rs 24,999. The pre-bookings for the smartphone is slated to commence from July 28, 2020. The interested customers can straightaway head to Amazon India for pre-booking the phone. Moreover, OnePlus' mid-range phone will be available for open sale from July 4, 2020. It is important to note that 8GB + 128GB variant with Gray Onyx and Marble Blue colours and 12GB + 256GB variant (Gray Onyx) will be available from July 4. However, the 12GB variant with Marble Blue shade will be available from July 6 during Amazon Prime Day Sale. Notably, the entry-level variant of Nord with 6GB RAM + 64GB storage will be sold in September. OnePlus Nord vs OnePlus 8: Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

The Chinese smartphone brand will be offering the Nord smartphone in three variants - 6GB + 64GB, 8GB + 128GB & 12GB + 256GB. The main underlines of the OnePlus Nord smartphone are Snapdragon 765G SoC, 5G ready, Warp Charge 30T, OxygenOS, AMOLED display screen with 90Hz, flagship camera, nightscape, dual selfie camera and more.

OnePlus Nord Smartphone gets a starting price of Rs 24,999 (Photo Credits: OnePlus India)

As a part of the launch offer, the OnePlus Nord is offering the smartphone with Rs 2000 off on transactions made via America Express card. The Jio customers can also avail benefits up to Rs 6000 along with no-cost EMI option up to 6 months across all major banks.

Specification-wise, the OnePlus Nord sports a 6.44-inch AMOLED punch-hole display with 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, there is an octa-core chipset from Qualcomm which is a Snapdragon 765G SoC. The processor is mated with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

OnePlus Nord comes in two colour options (Photo Credits: OnePlus India)

For photography, the phone is packed with a 48MP Quad rear camera setup assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide lens, 5MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens. At the front, the Phir gets a 32MP dual selfie camera. The Nord is shipped with OxygenOS 10.5 out of the box based on Android 10. The phone is fuelled by a 4115mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T in the box.

