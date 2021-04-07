OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone maker, is reportedly planning to launch its digital payment service 'OnePlus Pay' in India soon. This piece of information has been revealed by a known tipster 'Mukul Sharma' via his Twitter handle. As per his tweet, OnePlus has registered the trademark for OnePlus Pay in India and has been accepted by the Registrar of Trademarks. This hints that the digital payment service by OnePlus could be launched in India soon. The listing shared by tipster does not reveal the exact launch date of OnePlus Pay. OnePlus Nord 2 Likely To Be Launched Instead of Nord SE: Report.

OnePlus Pay announcement was made in 2019 and was made available in China in 2020. Now it seems like the company desires to expand its digital payment service in India as well. A new report has claimed that OnePlus Pay might arrive with a mobile wallet and NFC-based payment method.

In China, the service was launched on HydrogenOS as a part of a wallet app with features like a double-tap on the power button to quickly access it. While the digital payment service hub already consists of Google Pay, Samsung Pay, Apple Pay and others, it would be interesting to watch where does the OnePlus Pay digital payment service stand in future.

