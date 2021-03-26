OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone maker officially launched its highly anticipated OnePlus 9 Series in India on March 23, 2021. The flagship series is expected to go on sale in the country in April 2021. During the launch, the company revealed several features, specifications and claimed the OnePlus 9 Pro's superiority over the Apple iPhone. Ahead of the sale of any flagship series, the Chinese smartphone maker tends to promote its devices on social media. A new OnePlus tweet has been gaining attention on social media when the company tweeted from an iPhone. OnePlus 9 Series & OnePlus Watch Launched in India; Check Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

An OnePlus tweet that read, "Describe the #OnePlus9Series using a movie name. Go!!" has now been deleted. Netizens spotted the 'Twitter for iPhone' tag below the company's tweet and got an opportunity to troll the phone maker.

OnePlus 9 vs OnePlus 8 (Photo Credits: OnePlus India)

Even OnePlus team members like iphone then why should we buy OnePlus. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/YwZcbLWphT — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) March 24, 2021

Several reports have said that this could be an innocent mistake from the social media agency handling the company's account. This is the first time where the Chinese smartphone maker was spotted using an iPhone.

Why are you not tweeting from an Iphone anymore? pic.twitter.com/yElQcgeUt4 — Derrick (@lasterd80) March 24, 2021

In a world of apples, stand out with a OnePlus. #OnePlus8T5G pic.twitter.com/qvjTqEReSs — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) December 22, 2020

Last year and in 2019, OnePlus was spotted trolling Apple several times on Twitter. Several such examples have taken place in the past wherein Android phone makers that trolled Apple, were spotted using Twitter for iPhone app to promote their devices.

