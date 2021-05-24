OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone maker is all set to launch its OnePlus TV 40Y1 today in the Indian market. The smart TV will be introduced as the latest addition to its Y series. OnePlus TV Y Series already comprise OnePlus TV 32Y1 and OnePlus TV 43Y1 models. The smart TV will be launched at 12 noon and is likely to go on sale exclusively via Flipkart and the OnePlus India website. OnePlus TV 40Y1 will sit in between the 32 and 43-inch variants. OnePlus TV 40Y1 Smart TV To Be Launched In India on May 24, 2021; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

OnePlus TV 40Y1 (Photo Credits: OnePlus India)

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus TV 40Y1 will feature a 40-inch FHD+ LED display with a resolution of 1920X1080 pixels. The upcoming smart TV will be powered by an undisclosed 64-bit chipset with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. The company has confirmed that the device will come with a bezel-less design to offer a seamless experience. OnePlus TV 40Y1 will run on Android TV 9 based OxygenPlay OS.

The upcoming smart TV will come integrated with OnePlus Connect, Chromecast, Alex and Google Assistant. The device will also get access to Google Play Store and will come pre-loaded with apps such as Netflix, YouTube and Prime Video.

OnePlus TV 40Y1 (Photo Credits: OnePlus India)

For unmatched audio experience, the smart TV will feature two 20W speakers with Dolby Audio support. Connectivity options might include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5, one Ethernet port, RF connection input, two HDMI ports, one digital audio output and two USB ports. Coming to the pricing, the OnePlus TV 40Y1 is likely to be priced anywhere in between the OnePlus TV 32Y1 (Rs 15,999) and the OnePlus TV 43Y1 (Rs 26,999) variants.

