OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone maker officially made the latest addition to its TV Y series. The company launched its OnePlus TV 40Y1 in the Indian market. The smart TV will be made available for online sale in the country on May 26, 2021 via Flipkart and the official OnePlus India website. OnePlus' newest offering will be made available at an introductory price of Rs 21,999. Buyers will get a 10 percent instant discount on HDFC Bank cards and EMI transactions on Flipkart. In addition to this, the OnePlus India website has listed offers such as Rs 1,000 off with SBI credit cards, EMI transactions, up to 5 percent cashback on select American Express cards, up to 6 months of no-cost EMI on SBI Bank and up to 6 months no-cost EMI on Bajaj Finserv EMI cards. OnePlus TV 40Y1 Launching Today in India, Check Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

OnePlus TV 40Y1 sports a 40-inch LED display with a resolution of 1920x1080 pixels. It runs on Android TV 9.0 based OxygenPlay user interface. The TV is powered by an unknown 64-bit chipset coupled with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage.

OnePlus TV 40Y1 (Photo Credits: OnePlus India)

The device gets the support of all streaming services such as Netflix, YouTube and Prime Video. It also gets support for Google Assistant, Google Chromecast and Amazon Alexa.

OnePlus TV 40Y1 (Photo Credits: OnePlus India)

For a better audio experience, it gets 20W speakers with Dolby Audio support. Connectivity options include single-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, two HDMI ports, two USB ports, RF, optical digital audio port, 3-in-1 AV composite and more.

OnePlus TV 40Y1 (Photo Credits: OnePlus India)

The new smart TV is compatible with the OnePlus Connect app for controls and other options. Coming to the pricing, the OnePlus TV 40Y1 is priced at Rs 23,999.

