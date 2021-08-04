Gone are the days when you have to have a large podcast in order to get a-list talent to come on it. Gone are the days when you had to hire booking agents, PR firms and producers to reach out and get you certain talent for your podcast. Guestio, a platform that streamlines the booking process for podcasts has changed the game. With the Guestio platform, people of all podcast sizes can literally go on the platform and book guests for their shows at the click of a button. From big names like Manny Pacquiao and Shawne Merriman, the new way of cutting out firms and agents has been a massive hit.

Behind the platform is founder/CEO Travis Chappell, who is also the host of the Build Your Network business podcast that was recently ranked in the top 25 podcasts across America. Travis and Guestio investors/partners like Zvi Band, Ross Paquette, John Lee Dumas and Matt Barnes have combined to continue innovating the world of podcasting, and it seems Guestio is just the tip of what is to come.

Travis spoke to us exclusively more in-depth about podcast trends, how you can start your own and how Guestio has been leading the way.

What is the biggest issue you see happening online right now in regards to podcasts?

The biggest issue in my opinion is the lack of quality content. Most people complain about their lack of immediate traction instead of focusing on creating better quality content and earning more traction. The best way to make sure your content is quality from the beginning is to go find high quality people that you have a conversation with on your show.

With Guestio, it's pretty simple to book big named guests. How did you come up with it? And what big names can we find on it?

I was scratching my own itch. As a podcaster that was always trying to get higher level guests on my show for the sake of creating better content for my audience, I found the booking process to be extremely difficult. After looking for a tool on the market and not finding anything helpful, I decided to build the tool that I would use if it had existed. And that's when Guestio was born. Guests: Manny Pacquiao, Shawne Merriman, Matt Barnes, Jordan Harbinger, John Lee Dumas, Les Brown

In terms of podcasts, how hard (or easy) is it to actually start one and be successful at it?

Starting a podcast is relatively simple. There are over 2 million of them. Keeping it going and staying consistent when you feel like no one is listening is the difficult part. That's why there are only half a million that are active.

What are the main tips you would give to anyone wanting to start one?

Commit to the long term. Stay consistent. Be patient. Don't expect that you are going to go viral day one and be rich by your second month. Expect that it's going to take a while to build an audience and an income, and accept that it's just part of the process. That's why you should enjoy what you talk about on your show. It's easier to stick with it if you're talkin about something you actually care about.

How does someone get started using Guestio?

It's as simple as setting up a profile, browsing our marketplace for guests that fit your show, booking them through their profile, and messaging them on the platform to schedule an interview. You can also book them for Facebook, IG, or Youtube Lives, virtual speaking events, Miniviews, mastermind or company Q&As, or even media/blog interviews like this one.

Where do you see the future of podcasts heading?

Podcasting has a bright future. I've always been told to "follow the money." And right now, monster companies like Spotify, Amazon, Apple, and Facebook have been making huge moves in the podcasting space. Facebook announcing that they're creating their own podcast discovery and listening tools is exciting enough by itself. There's only a few hundred million podcast listeners in the world, but there are over 2 billion facebook users. This move is going to open up podcast consumption to an entirely new segment of the population.

And finally, thanks for this insight Travis. Anything else you'd like to add?

Our mission is simple: to give access to the inaccessible. Traditionally, normal, everyday people like you and me don't have the ability to interview or even connect with their heroes. We hope to change that.