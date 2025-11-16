New Delhi, November 16: OPPO is preparing to launch its Find X9 series in India on November 18, 2025. OPPO Find X9 series is expected to feature two models, which may be OPPO Find X9 and OPPO Find X9 Pro. The company has already revealed that the Find X9 series will feature built-in Google Gemini support.

The OPPO Find X9 series is expected to arrive with advanced specifications and features. It is said to offer IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The smartphones are also set to run on the ColorOS 16. The devices may include a 200MP Hasselblad telephoto lens. Ahead of the OPPO Find X9 and OPPO Find X9 Pro launch in India, the price details of the upcoming lineup have also surfaced online. Vivo X300 Series: Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro Launch Confirmed in India on December 2; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

OPPO Find X9 and OPPO Find X9 Pro Price in India (Expected)

Following OP, Here's the prices of Find X9 Series!! Oppo Find X9 5G 12+ 256GB ₹74,999 16+ 512GB ₹84,999 Find X9 Pro 16GB/512GB ₹99,999 #Oppo pic.twitter.com/LQPHPLZWWZ — Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) November 14, 2025

The price of the OPPO Find X9 series will be revealed on November 18, but early leaks have already shared what potential customers can expect. As per a tipster (@passionategeekz), the OPPO Find X9 may start at around INR 74,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant, while the 16GB + 512GB variant is tipped to be priced at around INR 84,999. The OPPO Find X9 Pro is expected to come in a 16GB + 512GB option, which could be priced at INR 99,999.

OPPO Find X9 and OPPO Find X9 Pro Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per multiple reports, the OPPO Find X9 is likely to come with a 6.59-inch AMOLED display, which is said to deliver 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone may offer up to 3,600 nits of peak brightness. The OPPO Find X9 may include a 7,025mAh battery. The Find X9 is tipped to feature a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens. iQOO 15 Launch in India on November 26, Key Specifications and Pre-Booking Information Revealed; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

The OPPO Find X9 series is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM. The Find X9 Pro variant may include a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 200MP Samsung periscope telephoto lens. It is tipped to be equipped with a 7,500mAh battery.

