Oppo, the Chinese smartphone maker is rumoured to launch its upcoming Oppo F19 series in the Indian market soon. Previous reports claimed that the company might launch F19 series this month but a new report has revealed that the launch might take place next month. In addition to this, the company is also reportedly working on the Oppo F21 device which could be launched by the second half of this year. Oppo F19 or Oppo F21 Likely to Be Launched in February 2021: Report.

Not much is known about Oppo F19 series but the company might start teasing the handsets soon. Oppo F19 & F19 Pro will be launched as the successors to the Oppo F17 & F17 Pro phones that were launched in September last year. Last month, a report suggested that Oppo F19 series could debut as Oppo F21.

Now, it has been said that Oppo F21 is a separate series and will debut somewhere around in the second half of this year. As of now, Oppo has not revealed any information regarding the Oppo F19 series.

