Oppo, the Chinese smartphone maker has launched its K9 Pro smartphone today in the home country. The handset is now available for reservations and will go on sale via the company's official channels from September 30, 2021. Key highlights of the device include a triple rear camera setup, a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, a 4,500mAh battery, a 6.43-inch display and more. Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition, Oppo F19s Smartphones To Be Launched in India Tomorrow.

Oppo K9 Pro (Photo Credits: Oppo)

In terms of specifications, Oppo K9 Pro sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. The handset comes powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For optics, the device gets a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP main camera, an 8MP super wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro shooter. At the front, there is a 16MP main camera for selfies and video calls.

Oppo K9 Pro (Photo Credits: Oppo)

Oppo K9 Pro is fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery with 60W flash charging support. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5.2, 5G support, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, NFC, a USB Type-C port and more. Coming to the pricing, Oppo K9 Pro is priced at Rs CNY 2,199 (approximately Rs 25,100) for the 8GB + 128GB variant whereas the 12GB + 256GB model will be sold at CNY 2,699 (approximately Rs 30,800). For a limited time, both variants will be made available at CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs 22,800) and CNY 2,499 (approximately Rs 28,500) respectively.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 27, 2021 12:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).