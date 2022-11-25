New Delhi, November 25 : Chinese tech company Oppo has introduced its new Reno 9 smartphone series in its home market China. The new Oppo Reno 9 series comprises of three smartphones, namely - the Reno 9, Reno 9 Pro and the top-trim Reno 9 Pro+.

The smartphone trio comes with similar design, beautiful 6.7-inch OLED curved displays with full HD+ resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate, but pack in different processors to mark them apart. Let us take a look at the specs, features and all the important details of the newly unveiled Oppo Reno 9 smartphone series. Oppo Find N2 Foldable and Find N2 Flip Smartphones Speculated To Launch in December 2022; Find Leaked Details Here.

Oppo Reno 9 Smartphone Series – Specs, Features, Prices

All the Reno 9 devices are 5G enabled out of the box and with up to 512GB of onboard storage. The vanilla Reno 9 packs in a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC processor, while the Reno 9 Pro gets powered by a Snapdragon 778G SoC. The range topping Reno 9 Pro+ is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC chipset.

The Oppo Reno 9 is available in 8GB RAM +256GB, 12GB RAM+256GB and 12GB+ 512GB configuration otions, while the Oppo Reno 9 Pro + and Oppo Reno Pro get 16GB RAM and up to 512GB storage options.

The top-of-the-line Oppo Reno Pro+ boasts of a crisp 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It features with a triple rear camera system with a 50 MP primary camera along with a 8MP macro snapper and a 2MP sensor. The smartphone is juiced up by a 4700mAh battery pack and comes with 80W SuperVOOC fast-charging support. The Oppo Reno 9 Pro shares the similar features with its more premium sibling, but gets a smaller 4500mAh battery pack along with 67W SuperVooc fast-charging ability.

The Oppo Reno 9 vanilla has a starting price of CNY 2,499 (approximately Rs 28,500), the Oppo Reno Pro is priced at CNY 3,499 (around Rs 40,000) and CNY 3,799 (estimated Rs 43,600). The top-of-the-line Oppo Reno Pro+ has been tagged at CNY 3,999 (approximately Rs 45,700) going up to CNY 4,399 (about Rs 50,300). Jio 5G Update: OPPO Devices to Deliver True 5G Experience on Reliance Jio Connection; Check Details Here.

The Reno 9 Pro+ is available in three colour options, namely - Bihai Qing, Bright Moon Black and Tomorrow Gold. The Oppo Reno 9 series will be open for pre-orders and available for sale in the Chinese market from 2nd December 2022 onwards.

