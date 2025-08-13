New Delhi, August 13: Perplexity AI is said to be exploring a surprising move. Aravind Srinivas-run AI Startup has reportedly offered to buy Google’s Chrome browser for around USD 34.5 billion. Reports suggest that some venture investors have shown interest in funding the deal, which is notably higher than Perplexity’s own valuation.

The offer comes soon after the company introduced Comet, its own AI-powered web browser, last month. It can be seen as a bold step, as Perplexity’s valuation in July reportedly reached USD 18 billion. Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma said, “Wow ! Love the audacity of @AravSrinivas." Apple Denies Elon Musk’s Claim of Favouring OpenAI in App Store Rankings, Says Platform Is ‘Fair and Free of Bias’.

Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma Says ‘Wow! Love the Audacity of @AravSrinivas’

As per a report of The Wall Street Journal, Perplexity has offered to purchase Google’s Chrome browser for USD 34.5 billion. The offer surpasses the company’s present valuation, though Perplexity mentioned that multiple investors are willing to support the deal. Perplexity already operates its own AI browser, Comet, which can handle specific tasks for users, and acquiring Chrome would give it access to over three billion users worldwide. The reach could strengthen its position against major competitors like OpenAI.

Earlier this year, the AI startup also offered to acquire TikTok. Now, attention has shifted to its bid for Google’s Chrome browser. As per a report of Reuters, Analysts believe that Google is unlikely to accept the offer to sell its Chrome browser. The offer comes at a tense time for Google, as the tech giant awaits a court’s decision over US antitrust law with its search business. Meta’s FAIR Brain & AI Team Wins 1st Place in Algonauts 2025 With TRIBE AI Model Capable of Predicting Brain Responses With Deep Neural Network.

Last year, a ruling determined that the company had breached US antitrust laws in its search business. In response, the US Justice Department has proposed Chrome’s sale as one possible remedy. As per reports, US federal judge Amit Mehta is expected to deliver a ruling on the remedies in the Google search antitrust case by the end of this month.

