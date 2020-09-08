Poco India officially launched the Poco M2 handset in the Indian market. The handset will go on the first sale in the country on September 15, 2020, at 12 noon via Flipkart. The phone will be offered with a flat Rs 750 instant discount on ICICI Bank & Federal Bank cards. Key highlights of Poco M2 are a 6.53-inch large display, MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, 6GB of RAM & more. Poco M2 Smartphone Launching Today in India at 12 Noon, Watch LIVE Streaming of Poco’s Launch Event.

Display-wise, Poco M2 features a 6.53-inch FHD+ Corning Gorilla Glass 3 waterdrop notch display. The device packs a massive 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Conveniently priced, you can own the #POCOM2’s 6GB+64GB at ₹10,999 and the 6GB+128GB at ₹12,499 so that #PowerFTW is easy on your pocket. pic.twitter.com/0mHH2wisE9 — POCO India #POCOM2 (@IndiaPOCO) September 8, 2020

For optics, the smartphone comes equipped with a quad rear camera setup flaunting a 13MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro lens & a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there is an 8MP selfie shooter with AI scene detection features.

Poco M2 Launched in India (Photo Credits: Poco India)

Poco M2 gets connectivity options such as Bluetooth 5.0, Wireless FM Radio, IR Blaster & dual microphones. Poco M2 will be offered in 6GB + 64GB & 6GB + 128GB variants.

Poco M2 Launched in India (Photo Credits: Poco India Twitter)

Poco M2 comes in three shades - Pitch Black, Slate Blue & Brick Red. The handset runs on Android 10 based MIUI 12 operating system. Coming to the pricing, Poco M2 with 6GB & 64GB retails at 10,999 whereas the 6GB & 128GB costs Rs 12,499.

