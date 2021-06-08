Poco, the Chinese smartphone maker is all set to launch its Poco M3 Pro 5G phone today in India. The company has been teasing the handset on its official Twitter revealing its several key specifications. The smartphone was launched in Europe last month and now it will debut in the Indian market. The launch event will commence at 11:30 am IST via Poco India's official YouTube channel. Users can also watch the live telecast of the event here by clicking on the below-embedded video. Poco M3 Pro 5G India Launch Set for June 8, 2021; Check Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

In terms of specifications, Poco M3 Pro 5G is likely to feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ punch-hole display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. The handset will come powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

#MadSpeedKillerLooks is closer than ever. 2 hours to go for the launch of the #POCOM3Pro. Streaming live at 11:30 am on @YouTube & @Instagram. Check here to set the reminder: https://t.co/8CxgvHPUPv pic.twitter.com/bVBpTUynMX — POCO India - Register for Vaccine 💪🏿 (@IndiaPOCO) June 8, 2021

For optics, the device is expected to sport a triple rear camera system comprising a 48MP main lens, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth shooter. At the front, there might be an 8MP selfie snapper.

The phone is likely to be fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The handset could run on an Android 11 based MIUI 12 operating system. Connectivity options might include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, 5G, NFC and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Coming to the pricing, Poco M3 Pro 5G is likely to be priced at Rs 17,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model. The price of the base variant will be revealed by the company today during its launch event.

