Realme, the Chinese smartphone maker had officially launched the Realme 6i smartphone in India last month. The smartphone will be made available for online sale today at 12 noon through Flipkart & Realme.com. Sale offers include Rs 1,000 off, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit cards, 5 percent cashback on EMI with SBI credit cards, no-cost EMI & standard EMI options. Realme 6i Online India Sale Tomorrow at 12 Noon via Flipkart & Official Website; Prices, Features & Specifications.

Realme 6i comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400x 1080 pixels & a 90Hz refresh rate. The device comes equipped with a quad rear camera module featuring a 48MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle snapper, a 2MP macro lens & a portrait camera. For clicking selfies & attending video calls, there is a 16MP snapper at the front.

Realme 6i (Photo Credits: Realme India)

The smartphone is fuelled by a 4,300mAh battery with 30W flash charging support. Powered by MediaTek Helio G90T chipset, the handset will be offered in two variants - 4GB RAM + 64GB storage & 6GB RAM + 64GB storage.

Realme 6i Camera (Photo Credits: Realme India)

The sleek-looking device runs on Android 10 based Realme UI operating system. Realme's newest offering, Realme 6i comes in two colours - Lunar White & Eclipse Black. Realme 6i's base model with 4GB & 64GB is priced at Rs 12,999 whereas the 6GB & 64GB will be offered with a price tag of Rs 14,999.

