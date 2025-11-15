New Delhi, November 15: Realme GT 8 Pro will launch in India on November 20. The smartphone will come with advanced specifications and features. It will include a Snapdragon processor and a large battery. Additionally, the device will also come with a premium display and faster charging support. Ahead of the smartphone's launch, the Realme GT 8 Pro price in India has been tipped online.

The Realme GT 8 Pro will arrive with a sleek design and will be offered in Diary White and Urban Blue colour options. The company has already teased the smartphone’s unique switchable camera module design. The Realme GT 8 Pro will be available for purchase online through Flipkart and Realme’s official website. iQOO 15 Launch in India on November 26, Key Specifications and Pre-Booking Information Revealed; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

Realme GT 8 Pro Specifications and Features

Realme GT 8 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, which will also be paired with a dedicated Hyper Vision+ AI chip to deliver high performance and enhanced AI capabilities. It will run on the Realme UI 7.0. Realme GT 8 Pro is expected to feature a 6.79-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 2K resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and 7,000 nits of peak brightness.

The smartphone will be equipped with a RICOH GR-powered camera setup. The device will come with an interchangeable camera module design. The smartphone will come with a triple rear camera setup. The device is confirmed to arrive with a 200MP telephoto lens. It may include a 50MP wide-angle lens with OIS and a 50MP ultrawide lens at the rear. The smartphone is said to offer a 32MP front camera. It will also feature a 7,000mAh battery and will come with 120W fast charging support. Lava Agni 4 Will Launch With ‘Customisable Action Key’ in India on November 20; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Realme GT 8 Pro Price in India (Expected)

Realme GT 8 Pro price in India will be revealed on November 20. However, ahead of the announcement, the price has already been tipped online. As per a report of Digit, the Realme GT 8 Pro is expected to be priced starting at around INR 65,000 in India.

