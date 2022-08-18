Realme India will officially launch the 9i 5G smartphone today. The company has been teasing the device on its official Twitter account, revealing its design and key specifications. The launch event will commence at 11:30 am IST and will be streamed live via Realme India's official YouTube channel. Users can also watch the live telecast of the event here by clicking on the below-embedded video. Realme 9i 5G Confirmed To Come With 5,000mAh Battery.

Realme will also launch the TechLife Buds T100 along with the 9i 5G smartphone. Realme 9i 5G is said to sport a 6.6 FHD+ LCD screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz.

Which is the most affordable 5G smartphone from #realme that is getting launched today? Hint: 👁️👁️👁️👁️👁️👁️👁️👁️👁️🖐️🇬🪨⭐ RT & reply guessing the device using #The5GRockstar and stand a chance to #win one. — realme (@realmeIndia) August 18, 2022

It will get a triple rear camera setup that could comprise a 50MP primary lens and two 2MP sensors. Upfront, there could be a 16MP snapper. The handset will be powered by a Dimensity 810 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Moreover, the smartphone will pack a 5,000mAh battery wtih 33W Dart charging support.

On the other hand, Realme TechLife Buds T100 will come with up to 28 hours of playtime on a single charge, AI ENC for calls, an advanced composite diaphragm made of PEEK+ TPU and more. Realme India will announce the pricing of the 9i 5G smartphone and TechLife Buds T100 during the event.

