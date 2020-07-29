Realme, the Chinese smartphone maker recently introduced the Realme C11 handset in India. The device is all set to go on sale today in the country. The sale will commence today at 12 noon through Flipkart & official Realme Website. Main highlights of Realme C11 are an Octa-core MediaTek processor, a dual rear camera module, a mini-drop FHD+ display & much more. Realme C11 will be offered with 5 percent instant discount on SBI credit cards, a flat discount of Rs 30 on the first prepaid transaction using RuPay debit cards, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit cards & more. Realme C11 Smartphone With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC Launched in India at Rs 7,499.

In terms of specifications, the budget smartphone features a 6.5-inch Mini-drop full-screen display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. For optics, the mobile phone comes equipped with a dual rear camera module with a 13MP main camera & a 2MP portrait lens. For clicking selfies & attending video calls, there is a massive 5,000mAh battery with 10W standard charger.

Realme C11 Online India Sale (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

Powered by MediaTek's Helio G35 chipset, the handset comes packed with 2GB RAM & 32GB internal storage. The mobile device runs on Android 10 based Realme UI operating system & will be offered in two shades - Rich Green & Rich grey.

Realme C11 Launching Today in India (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

Additionally, the device gets Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, a Micro USB port & a 3.5mm headphone jack. Realme C11 is priced at Rs 7,499 for 2GB & 32GB configuration.

