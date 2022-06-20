Realme C30 has been introduced in the Indian market as a new budget smartphone under the C-Series. The Realme C-Series now comprises Realme C31, C35, C30 and C11 2021 models. The handset will go on sale on June 27, 2022, at 12:30 pm IST, via Flipkart and Realme.com. It comes in two variants - 2GB + 32GB and 3GB + 32GB. Realme C30 India Launch on June 20, 2022; Teased on Flipkart.

Realme C30 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. It comes powered by an Unisoc T612 SoC paired with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. For photography, the device gets an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W standard charging support. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ GLONASS, 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port. Coming to the pricing, Realme C30 is priced at Rs 7,499 for the 2GB + 32GB model and Rs 8,299 for the 3GB + 32GB variant.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 20, 2022 02:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).