Mumbai, April 7: Realme GT 6 Neo SE is set to launch on April 11, 2024, with a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor in China. Infinix has reportedly announced the launch of its new GT 6 Neo SE on China's popular social media platform, Weibo. The Realme GT 6 Neo SE has been rumoured for days to launch in China. Amid this exciting news, Realme India also confirmed the launch of a new series in India, which is expected to include the Realme GT 6 smartphone. However, it cannot be confirmed that the company may also bring the GT 6 Neo SE model to India.

According to a report by Gizmochina, Realme GT 6 Neo SE will be introduced in China at 2 PM local time. The report also said that the upcoming Realme model will be powered by the all-new Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 for China market. With the new SoC, this smartphone is expected to offer greater performance and could offer better AnTuTu scores. Realme Teases To Launch New Smartphone Series in India Soon; Watch Teaser Video and Know Expected Details of Upcoming Smartphone.

Realme GT 6 Neo Launch Confirmed for April 11, 2024:

Realme GT Neo 6 SE is Officially Confirmed to Launch on 11 April in China 🇨🇳 pic.twitter.com/F9ob0VZ8aS — TECHNOLOGY INFO (@TECHINFOSOCIALS) April 7, 2024

Realme GT 6 Neo SE Specifications, Features and Other Details

The report mentioned that the GT 6 Neo SE model from Realme would feature a BQE 8T LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2780x1264 pixel resolution (1.5K resolution). The display is also expected to have a maximum brightness level of up to 6,000 nits, which could be ideal for use in broad daylight. As per Gizmochina, the display could be 6.78-inch in size, and the smartphone might also offer an impressive "screen-to-body-ratio" and have a "slightly curved screen". ASUS Zenbook Duo 2024 Pre-Booking To Start From April 9, 2024; Check Key Specifications and Offers on ASUS’s Dual OLED Touchscreen Laptop.

The Realme GT 6 Neo SE is expected to have up to 1TB USF 4.0 storage and 16 GB LPDDRX5 RAM. Additionally, it is expected that the GT 6 Neo SE might have a massive 5,500mAh battery with charging support of up to 100W. Ahead of the Realme GT 6 Neo SE launch, the company may unveil more details, specifications, and features of the smartphone for the China market. Till then, these are just speculations, said the report.

