San Diego, November 17: Qualcomm has announced its new Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 platform on November 17, 2023 (today). Qualcomm said the new Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor would offer "remarkable performance and power efficiency with First-in-Tier" features. The new mid-range processor unveiled by Qualcomm offers some new AI-powered features for users. Recently, Qualcomm announced its premium Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor used by Xiaomi 14 and will power other smartphones like iQOO 12.

The new Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor offers "on-device AI" that would boost the overall AI experience of the users. The company said the new processor will provide gaming, a creativity-charged camera, and powerful 5G connectivity. Qualcomm's latest mid-range processor will offer customers more than its previous processors in Snapdragon 7-series. Realme GT 5 Pro Likely To Launch in China Soon With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor: Check Out Expected Specifications, Features and Other Details.

What Is New in Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Processor?

The new Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 mobile platform will amplify the immersive experiences in the upcoming smartphones. Qualcomm claims in its post to bring premium performance to the customers' daily lives. The new mobile platform from Qualcomm will offer up to 2.63Hz peak CPU speeds, 60% improved AI performance per watt and 50% faster GPU performance. The latest Snapdragon processor will be power-efficient while delivering the performance.

According to Christopher Patrick, Chris Patrick, SVP and GM, Mobile Handset, Qualcomm Technologies Inc, "Intelligently designed to balance performance and power efficiency, the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Mobile Platform delivers a selection of premium experiences brand new to the Snapdragon 7-series". He further said that the company is working closely with OEM partners to bring next-generation features like enhanced AI and extraordinary camera capabilities for the customers. iQOO Teases Its New 'iQOO 12 5G Alpha Edition' Ahead of Launch, Check More Details Here.

First Smartphone Brands To Feature Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Processor:

Qualcomm has announced that the new Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor will be first adopted by Chinese smartphone brands HONOR and Vivo in their upcoming devices set to be announced in November 2023. The new processors are expected to unlock more AI-powered features in the upcoming smartphones and provide the best performance to the users.

