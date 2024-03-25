Mumbai, March 25: OnePlus Nord CE4 is set to be launched in India on April 1, 2024, with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 mobile processor. The OnePlus Nord CE4 is expected to bring many new features in the mid-range segment for customers. The device is expected to offer a better camera performance and expandable storage options, which are missing in smartphones above Rs 20,000.

Ahead of the launch on April 1, 2024, the company shared many new features of the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE4 smartphone, including the design with a triple-camera setup, processor, display, RAM, storage, and colours. OnePlus launched its flagship smartphone OnePlus 12 in India in January 2024, along with a higher mid-range model OnePlus 12R. The new Nord CE4 might offer segment-leading features to customers looking for a smartphone under Rs 30,000. iPhone 16 Pro Update: Upcoming Apple iPhone To Offer Powerful On-Device AI Performance With New A18 Pro Chip, Says Report.

OnePlus Wishes 'Happy Holi' Ahead of OnePlus Nord CE4 Launch:

OnePlus CE4 Q&A About Features:

1. The Nord CE4 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon _____ Processor 2. The Nord CE4 has ___W SUPER____ Fast Charging 3. The Nord CE4 has up to ___GB ROM expandable up to ___. 4. The Nord CE4 is launching on 0_/0_/2024 5. The Nord CE4 will come in two colours: _______ & ______ — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) March 20, 2024

OnePlus Nord CE4 Coming on April 1:

OnePlus Nord CE4 Specifications and Features (Confirmed)

OnePlus confirmed the launch of its mid-range smartphone, OnePlus Nord CE4, with an AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, 100W SUPERVOOC fast-charging technology, 256GB internal storage and 1TB expandable through microSD card. OnePlus Nord CE4 has also been confirmed to launch in two colour options - Celadon Marble and Dark Chrome. The OnePlus Nord CE4 expected price will be under Rs 30,000.

OnePlus Nord CE4 Specifications and Features (Expected)

OnePlus Nord CE4 will feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, reported News ABPLive. The report said the Nord CE4 is expected to launch with a 50MP primary camera and an 8MP ultra-wide camera in its rear camera setup. The device is expected to have a 16MP front camera and might be launched with OxygenOS 14 based on the latest Android 14. It also mentioned that the 100W SUPERVOOC technology might charge the device's 5,500mAh within 15 minutes. iQOO Pad 2 To Launch Soon With Dimensity 9300 SoC, Receives 3C Certification; Check Expected Specifictions and Features.

The device is expected to have 8GB RAM (LPDDR4X) with an additional 8GB virtual RAM boost option. It is also expected to have a UFS 3.1 storage option. The report highlighted that the OnePlus Nord CE4 entry-variant is expected to be launched at Rs 26,999.

